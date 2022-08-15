Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council: More than 1,000 staff to strike
More than 1,000 council staff at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council are due to strike later in a dispute over pay and conditions.
Last-ditch talks last week failed to reach agreement, leading to the strike going ahead.
The council, one of Northern Ireland's largest, has said all services will be affected.
Members from all three trade unions - GMB, Nipsa and Unite - will be involved in strike action.
A strike had originally been planned to start on Wednesday 10 August but was postponed to facilitate the talks.
A joint statement from the unions last week said the strike had been avoidable.
"We have asked management to address the serious and real cost-of-living crisis being faced by our members," it said.
It added that it had "sought and proposed reasonable and varied solutions", including incremental pay progressions and one-off payments.
"It is a pay equality issue," it continued.
A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said it had made a number of offers to staff, all of which had been rejected by the trade unions.
Further strike action and action short of strike will continue over the following four weeks.