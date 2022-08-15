Cost of living: Chancellor to hold more talks on energy bill discount
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
Stormont ministers are due to hold further talks with the Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi on Monday to discuss how people in Northern Ireland will get a £400 discount on energy bills.
Households in Great Britain will start receiving it from October.
Stormont politicians have been calling for the same timetable in Northern Ireland.
Northern Ireland is in a different energy market to the rest of the UK.
In May, the Treasury initially said the lack of a functioning executive at Stormont meant it was unclear how the scheme would reach Northern Ireland.
Last week, the Chancellor visited Belfast and met Stormont's economy and communities ministers, as well as Northern Ireland's Utility Regulator.
Afterwards, Mr Zahawi said the Treasury could act in the absence of devolved government and take the scheme forward by making the payments to energy companies, who will then take the discount directly off customers' bills.
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said that would be the "quickest way" to ensure households in Northern Ireland benefitted from the scheme.
But Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said there were still "legal issues" to resolve, including whether the requirement for a 90-day public consultation by the Utility Regulator before the scheme could progress, can be bypassed.
The ministers are expected to hold a virtual meeting with Mr Zahawi and officials on Monday.
The Treasury would have ordinarily made the payment via a Barnett consequential to Northern Ireland.
It uses the Barnett formula to calculate additional funding when there are changes to UK government spending that affect devolved services.
But without a functioning executive at Stormont, money allocated from Westminster that way cannot be spent.
Stormont's Department of Finance has said that the pot of funding unable to be spent totals more than £435m.
Some £164m of that was issued to Stormont after the government announced measures to tackle the cost of living crisis in February.
The Department of Finance has said if the Treasury ultimately provides the £400 energy bill discount to households it anticipates "the Barnett consequential of £164.8m received for the February announcement would be reversed", reducing the funding available from about £435m to £271m.
Stormont has been without a power-sharing executive since February, due to the DUP's ongoing protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The party is refusing to nominate a deputy first minister until the post-Brexit trading arrangements are changed, meaning a decision-making executive cannot be formed and the legislative assembly cannot operate.
Other ministers can remain in post, but they are unable to take major policy decisions.