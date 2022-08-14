Castlerock: Up to 40 people involved in fight at train station
Three women and two men have been arrested after police were called to a fight at a train station involving approximately 40 people.
A Translink worker was reported to have been assaulted in the incident at Castlerock train station in County Londonderry on Saturday evening.
On woman, 23, was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm.
Two other women, aged 39 and 64, and a 22-year-old man were detained on suspicion of assault.
Officers were called to the scene at about 18:40 BST.
A 30-year-old man was given a community resolution notice after being detained for suspected criminal damage.
The other four people remain in custody.