Castlerock: Up to 40 people involved in fight at train station
Three women and two men have been arrested after police were called to a fight at a train station involving approximately 40 people.
A Translink worker was reported to have been assaulted in the incident at Castlerock train station in County Londonderry on Saturday evening.
A woman, 23, was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm.
Two other women, aged 39 and 64, and a 22-year-old man were detained on suspicion of assault.
Officers were called to the scene at about 18:40 BST.
A 30-year-old man was given a community resolution notice after being detained for suspected criminal damage.
The other four people remain in custody.