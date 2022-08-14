County Down: Two elderly men targeted in distraction burglaries
Two men in their 70s have been targeted in distraction burglaries in County Down.
The burglaries took place at their homes in Killyleagh and Saintfield.
Police received two reports between 11:00 BST and 13:00 BST on Saturday that a man claiming to be from the Water Board had entered two homes.
A significant amount of money was discovered missing shortly after the man left the first property.
Around 11:15 BST the man called to the property in Killyleagh, checked the water and left.
It is believed that a second man entered the house while the owner was distracted.
At approximately 11:30 BST a neighbour reported that two men had approached the home of another man in his 70s in the Saintfield area.
Nothing was reported to have been taken.