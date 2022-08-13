Limavady: Man suffers fractured jaw in attack by gang
- Published
A man has suffered a fractured jaw after being assaulted in Limavady on Friday.
The victim was attacked at Gorteen Crescent in the town at about 18:20 BST by a number of people armed with bats.
The man, who is in his 20s, suffered injuries to his face including a suspected fractured jaw.
A 40-year-old man was later arrested and remains in police custody. Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
They are especially keen to speak with a man driving a white Mercedes vehicle who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the attack.