Equality campaigners calls for change in NI age discrimination laws
The Equality Commissioner has called on political parties in Stormont to update Northern Ireland's age discrimination laws.
Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where an individual cannot legally challenge treatment they receive based on their age.
The first and deputy first ministers committed to changing the law in 2015.
It would enable people to challenge age discrimination in the provision of goods, facilities and services.
Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's On your Behalf, Northern Ireland chief commissioner for the Equality Commission Geraldine McGahey, said some of Northern Ireland's equality legislation dates back to the 1970s.
"It's time now to change all of that, to bring our legislation up to date," she said.
"People encounter ageism and bad treatment and they just say it's just because I'm old, but if you are in another part of the UK or in the Republic of Ireland you could challenge that."
Ms McGahey, explained that there are people in society that may not be digital literate and because of this face discrimination.
"Our digital illiterate haven't got the experience and knowledge to use IT and with covid so many service providers are moving in that route including banking," she said.
"They are effectively being excluded from that type of retail and if we had legislation that could be challenged."
'Very frustrating'
Michael Monaghan, former chair of the Pensioners Parliament said "it's been very frustrating".
He said in 2015 there was a consultation on the issue in Stormont, but political parties were unable to reach an agreement.
"If the Northern Ireland Assembly is unable to reach agreement we certainly should be approaching Westminster to get it introduced in here," Mr Monaghan said.
Dr Paschal McKeown, charity director for Age NI, said one of the charity's priorities for the next three years is making law reform happen.
She said the charity will focus on age discrimination in health and social care and financial services which are two areas that have been identified by older people.
Dr McKeown emphasised that if data is used to determine if extra charges should be invoked on people when using certain services, the data must be appropriate, objective in how it is being used and proportionate.
"It must be relevant to that particular age group and set of circumstances.," she added.