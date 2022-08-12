Omagh: Petrol poured into living room in 'reckless attack'
- Published
An arson attack in County Tyrone, in which flammable liquid was poured into a living room and set alight, has been described as a "reckless attack".
It was reported that a brick had been thrown through a front window of a house at 22:30 BST on Thursday in Deverney Park, Omagh.
Police said they believe the liquid, which caused the curtains and floor to go on fire, was believed to be petrol.
Two people were upstairs but no one was injured.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene but the blaze had already been extinguished by neighbours by the time they arrived.
Det Insp Winters said it could have resulted in "serious consequences".
Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed anything or has video footage of the incident to contact them.