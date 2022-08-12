Causeway Coast: Fine warning for beach litter louts
Beachgoers in Northern Ireland have been warned they will be fined if caught leaving their rubbish behind.
Thousands of people have flocked to the north coast's beaches during the second heatwave of the summer.
That has meant a significant rise in the amount of beach litter, Causeway Coast and Glens Council said.
The frequency of cleaning at a number of beaches has been increased but people have been warned they will be fined for littering.
"We do have enforcement officers who visit the sites, so when it is witnessed there will be fixed penalties issued to people," Richard Gillen, the council's coast and country side officer told BBC Radio Foyle.
He added: "We have had to try and increase the collections that we do because there's so many people".
The council has responsibility for some of Northern Ireland's beast known and popular beaches including Castlerock, Benone, Portrush and Portstewart.
Council officers can issue £80 fines for littering.
"Our beaches are exceptionally busy, that's not surprising given the weather and given that it is holiday time," Mr Gillen said.
"But if people can bring stuff with them why can't they take it home too?"
Mr Gillen said there are also has concerns over the number of people using sand dunes "to go to the loo".
"We also have issues with camper vans on the beach disposing of foul water in the dunes.
"It is not what we want at all," he said.
Ian Humphries, chief executive of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, said "a cultural shift" is required if attitude's to beach littering is to change.
About one in three people in Northern Ireland are willing to admit they litter, he said.
"We still have a big job to do in terms of turning that round, through education, through campaigns, and of course through the probability that you will get fined as well, it is an important part of the equation," he said.