Damien Heagney: Police confirm human remains are those of missing man
- Published
Human remains found after searches in a reservoir in County Tyrone are those of Damien Heagney, police have said.
They were recovered from water in Cappagh on Wednesday as part of a police investigation into the disappearance and murder of the 47-year-old.
Officers have now finished their search of the reservoir.
Mr Heagney, who is from Cookstown, was last seen in Dromore, County Tyrone on New Year's Eve 2021.
The 47-year-old was first reported missing in July, but police recently upgraded this to a murder investigation.
On Friday police said they were following a number of lines of enquiry.
To date, police have searched three properties in County Tyrone and taken a number of items away for further examination.
On Wednesday, police confirmed they had recovered Mr Heagney's car and have also identified another vehicle of interest, a white Citroen Berlingo van, registration number LM58 UVW.
His three-year-old dog, Tyson, also remains missing.
He is a three-year-old black Rottweiler cross-breed, and was last seen wearing a red collar.
At the weekend, a 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and later released on bail pending further enquiries.
Det Ch Insp Wilson has appealed to anyone with information about Mr Heagney's disappearance to contact them on 101.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crimestoppers charity.