Heat warning in Ireland as sunny weather continues
- Published
A high temperature warning across the Republic of Ireland comes into effect from noon on Friday.
It will remain until 06:00 local time on Sunday. A yellow heat alert is currently in place for the provinces of Leinster and Munster.
On Thursday, a temperature of 30.5C was recorded at Oak Park in County Carlow.
Northern Ireland will be very warm to hot across most areas on Friday with the maximum temperature expected to reach 29C.
Temperatures peaked at 28.5C on Thursday at Katesbridge in County Down, beating Wednesday's high and making it the hottest August day in Northern Ireland in nearly 20 years.
BBC NI Weather presenter Cecilia Daly said: "Despite such a high daytime temperature on Thursday, temperatures fell away on Thursday night and the lowest temperature recorded on Friday morning was also at Katesbridge with an overnight minimum of 5.6C.
"This is a very large diurnal range and in some ways is an indicator of how dry the ground is in this area.
"The heat will continue to build today and tomorrow and this heatwave is expected to peak on Saturday with a shift in the highest temperature values towards the west - close to 29C on Friday and possibly close to 30C on Saturday."
She added: "As always it will be cooler at the beaches, though the sun is still just as strong
"Sunday will see the start of a change with a risk of showers later in the day and next week temperatures will tumble and a cool northerly breeze will set in."
Northern Ireland's Public Health Agency is continuing to warn people to take care in the sun and to spend time in the shade between 11am and 3pm.
NI Water has said it is not introducing any restrictions such as a hosepipe ban, but added that the situation is being "closely monitored".
"The demand for water has been increasing steadily over the past number of days and we expect it to continue to increase over the weekend in line with the high temperatures," the company's Des Nevin said.
"The amount of water in our impounding reservoirs is kept under continuous review and we are content with our current level of storage.
"However, it is imperative that customers continue to use water wisely, especially given the forecast for the next number of days."
He added: "All this hot, dry weather may have our lawns looking a bit brown and it's tempting to turn on the sprinkler, but a sprinkler can use as much as 1,000 litres of clean drinking water in a single hour, more than a family of four would use in a whole day.
"Lawns are great survivors and with the next rain they will soon bounce back.
"While it is tempting, please avoid using swimming or paddling pools. Filling a 12ft swimming pool uses the same amount of water 500 people use for daily handwashing."
The hot weather has seen large crowds of young people gathering at Crawfordsburn beach in County Down.
On Wednesday evening, five police officers were injured after going to the area to investigate reports of ant-social behaviour.