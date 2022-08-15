Connswater Shopping Centre closes after water comes through the roof

By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent

Connswater Shopping Centre in east Belfast has been forced to close following damage caused by heavy rain

Connswater Shopping Centre in east Belfast has been forced to close this afternoon after flooding was caused by water coming in through the roof.

It is understood heavy rain caused the damage.

The centre will remain closed while work goes on inside the centre to clean up the flooding.

David Crawford, who owns the D Crawford Schoolwear pop-up shop in Connswater, said the electricity appeared to be switched off in parts of the centre.

"I just hope that it gets sorted soon, the next two weeks are very big for uniforms," he said.

Mr Crawford said that electrics were switched off for parts of the centre before everyone inside was evacuated.

"This is people's livelihoods at risk and I hope they recover quickly," he said

"The main thing is that no one was hurt, it was pretty rough there but luckily the rain has eased off."

DUP MP for East Belfast, Gavin Robinson, said his thoughts were "with traders and shop management while clean up is underway".

