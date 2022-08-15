Lisburn: Man in his 80s assaulted when exiting train
- Published
A man in his 80s has been assaulted and robbed while exiting a train in Lisburn.
The police confirmed the incident occurred shortly after 17:00 BST at the Derriaghy stop.
A large sum of money was stolen from the victim's wallet and his phone may also have been taken.
Following the incident, police arrested a male in his 50s on suspicion of robbery and he remains in custody at this time.
Inspector Moore said: "We are appealing for witnesses who were on the 4.10pm train from Great Victoria Street station in Belfast to Derriaghy, or in the vicinity of Derriaghy Halt around 4.25pm. Did you notice anything suspicious on the train, or upon exiting the train?
"We are keen to speak to anyone who saw two males travelling on the train together, one was described as wearing a pink coloured tracksuit with short hair and in his 30s."