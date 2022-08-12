Londonderry: Shop assistant taken to hospital after assault

PSNI
The woman was taken to hospital for her injuries after confronting four males at a shop in the Church Meadow area of Derry

A female shop assistant has been taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Londonderry.

The police received a report of theft and an assault at a shop in the Church Meadow area of the city on Thursday.

Four males arrived at the premises shortly after 21:00 BST and caused a disturbance in the store and stole a number of items, the police said.

One of the males was confronted by the female staff member as he left the shop and was subsequently punched.

PSNI Sgt Morrow said: "This was a despicable attack and the staff member was left incredibly shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience for her," he added.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to come forward to the police.

