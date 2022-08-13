Apprentice Boys' annual Relief of Derry Parade to take place
- Published
The Apprentice Boys' annual Relief of Derry parade is set to return in its full capacity on Saturday.
Last year the parade was limited to a few hundred participants due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Thousands of people are expected to make their way into Londonderry's city centre for the parade, with over 135 bands taking part in proceedings.
Events taking place across the city mark the anniversary of the ending of the Siege of Derry in August 1689.
A cannon on Derry's Walls was fired four times at midnight on Friday to signal the start of this weekend's proceedings.
The first parade sees eight parent clubs parading around the walls before making their way to St Columb's Cathedral.
A wreath will be laid during a remembrance service as the parade passes the war memorial at the Diamond.
The main events of the day will see a Relief of Derry pageant and a service of thanksgiving at St Columb's Cathedral before the main parade around the city, starting at the Craigavon Bridge.
What is the Relief of Derry parade?
The siege of Derry in 1689 took place against the background of the deposed Catholic King James II's attempt to regain his crown from his Protestant son-in-law, King William III.
Also known as William of Orange, or King Billy, the new monarch was supported by Protestants in Derry.
At the start of the siege, 13 apprentice boys slammed the city gates against King James' advancing Jacobite army.
The Apprentice Boys of Derry are based upon that defiant action of "no surrender" and hold their main parade in August to celebrate the relief of the city and the ending of the siege.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle on Friday, Graeme Stenhouse, the governor of the Apprentice Boys, said they are expecting high temperatures throughout the day.
"The only sort of worry I have personally is that it may be too warm, so we are asking anyone coming to the city to prepare for the weather," he said.
"I am sure everyone has read the weather forecast, it looks like it's going to be a scorcher, so remember to bring your liquids because the weather could be a problem as the day goes on."
Mr Stenhouse said they have met with various stakeholders and the police to ensure that all of Saturday's events run smoothly.
He asked anyone coming to the city to expect possible delays with the big crowds and to plan their journey accordingly.
"There will be huge crowds in the city so we ask people to be patient and for their understanding," he said.
"This event is very significant for the city and it brings many people and much needed revenue to the city as well."
The parade begins in Duke Street before crossing the Craigavon Bridge and making its way through the city centre before returning to the Waterside.
It is expected to finish upon its return to the city centre at around 17:30 BST.
Drivers are advised to expect some disruption to traffic in Derry during the parade.
Police said there will be a number of restrictions to city centre on-street parking and said a traffic management plan will be in place on the main parade route.
A full programme of events can be found here.