Coleraine: Police investigating potential link between petrol bomb attacks
Police investigating an overnight petrol bomb attack in Coleraine are exploring a potential link to similar incidents in the town over recent months.
A petrol bomb was thrown at a house at Loughanhill Park shortly before 01:00 BST on Thursday, police said.
No one was injured but police described the incident as a "reckless attack".
It is the ninth petrol bomb attack on property in the town since 24 April, the PSNI said.
Former Stormont justice minister Claire Sugden said it is a "deeply worrying and totally unacceptable" trend.
"People have the right to live happily and feel safe in their homes, free of threats like this.
"This situation must be got to grips with and the perpetrators brought to justice," she said.
PSNI Det Insp McKenna said while enquires into the most recent incident are at an early stage, police will be "pursuing a number of lines of inquiry, including the potential that it could be linked to other recent incidents in the Coleraine area".
Thursday morning's attack comes less than a week after residents of a house in Glenvara Drive had to put out a fire when a petrol bomb was thrown into their living room.
In July, a woman was asleep in the living room of a house at Mossvale Park when it was targeted, while there have also been attacks in April and May.
Ms Sugden, an independent MLA, said efforts to "prevent and prosecute these attacks need to be stepped up".
"Police also need the help of the community to best do their jobs. Information and witnesses are needed," she added.
The PSNI has appealed for anyone with information about the most recent incident to come forward.