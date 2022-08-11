Christopher Coulter: Second inquest finds 'no link' to MR vaccine
A second inquest into the death of a County Down schoolboy in 1994 has found that there was no causal link between the MR vaccine and his death.
Christopher Coulter, from Hillsborough, was 15 years old when he died, 10 days after receiving the combined measles and rubella (MR) vaccine.
The original inquest in 1995 found Christopher died from asphyxiation due to a severe epileptic fit.
However, his parents said there was no history of epilepsy in the family.
They believe the vaccine played a part in his death.
On Thursday, a coroner found that the cause of Christopher's death was sudden unexplained death in adolescence.
'Shocking and dreadful experience'
Coroner Suzanne Anderson said that since the first inquest, the issue had been ruled on by the Vaccine Compensation Tribunal.
It found that the causal link between vaccination and death had not been established.
In her verdict, Ms Anderson said the evidence given by expert witnesses outweighed those given previously by two doctors.
"I concur with the majority view of the experts and find that no causal link between the vaccination and Christopher's very sad death has been established," she said.
"I shall record the cause of death as sudden, unexplained death in adolescence."
Ms Anderson concluded by offering her sympathies towards the Coulter family.
"It is hard to imagine a more shocking and dreadful experience.
"I know they will be disappointed that the cause of death remains unascertained."
The MR vaccine has since been replaced by the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.