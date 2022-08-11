Crawfordsburn: Five officers injured in trouble at country park
- Published
Five police officers have been injured during trouble in County Down on Wednesday.
Police arrived at Crawfordsburn Country Park after a report of anti-social behaviour at 19:15 BST on 10 August.
Two people were arrested on a number of charges, including disorderly behaviour and assault on police.
One officer was treated in hospital for her injuries, which included a possible broken finger and cuts to her hands.
Police say about 600 young people were present in the area at the time of the incident.
A 17-year-old girl was later released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
A senior officer said items and missiles had been thrown from the crowd at police vehicles and urged everyone using the park to show respect.
He also urged parents to ensure they knew where their children were and said the police would continue to patrol the area.