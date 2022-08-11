Northern Ireland summer nights lit up by night-shining clouds
By Geoff Maskell
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
Gazing at the night sky during a clear summer night can be one of life's joys, not least here in Northern Ireland where we can spot night-shining clouds that appear luminous in the dark.
These clouds - known as noctilucent - are wispy and ghost-like formations that exist in the upper atmosphere at the edge of space.
They are thought to be made up of ice crystals that form on fine dust particles from meteors.
From the ground, the ethereal cloud formations can only be seen during astronomical twilight.
That's the point in the night when most of the sky has grown dark, but the rays from the sun can still reach these clouds up in the mesosphere some 50 miles above the surface of the Earth.
To see them for yourself you need to look west on a clear night, about 30 minutes after sunset.
Sunset in Belfast tonight is at 21:05 BST.
Alternatively, if you're up early enough you can sometimes see them in the morning in the pre-dawn light.
But you don't have long - peak season for seeing noctilucent clouds is through June and July when conditions in the upper atmosphere are at their coldest.
It's quite unusual to get a sighting this far into August.