Pitt Park: Charges dropped against David Matthews over 'UVF display'
All charges against one of the men accused of taking part in a loyalist show of strength in east Belfast are to be dismissed.
The case against David Matthews, 36, from Millreagh, Dundonald, was thrown out due to insufficient evidence.
His 59-year-old father and another man must both stand trial at the Crown Court over their alleged involvement.
The three men were charged with unlawful assembly, affray and intimidation after the incident.
Prosecutors contended that a group of men, associated with the east Belfast UVF, went into the area with their faces covered by scarves and hoods.
Disputed claims were made that up to 11 people living in the area fled their homes and sheltered for days in a nearby community centre.
Stephen Matthews, 59, of Pansy Street in Belfast, his son David, and Derek Lammey, 57, of Spring Place in Belfast, were alleged to have played leadership roles in the gathering.
'No case to answer'
During a preliminary inquiry at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday, defence lawyers for David Matthews described the charges as an attempt to "grasp at smoke".
They argued that even if their client's alleged participation could be established, no unlawful activity took place.
Judge Greg McCourt said the incident could be regarded as an organised crowd moving through an area, making gestures and "using language which would put any reasonable person in fear of injury or damage to property".
He said: "I'm satisfied that Derek Lammey and Stephens Matthews have a case to answer on all three charges.
"However, the identification of David Matthews is qualified, and I am satisfied that it is insufficient to return him for trial on any of the charges. Consequently, he will be discharged."