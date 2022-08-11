Criticism after Antrim camogie reception denied by DUP mayor
- Published
A Sinn Féin councillor has said she is "dismayed" a request to host a reception for the All-Ireland winning Antrim junior camogie team was denied.
Causeway Coast and Glens councillor Leanne Peacock said her request was put to the mayor's office on Monday and was rejected by DUP mayor Ivor Wallace.
Antrim beat Armagh on Sunday after an action-packed All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Final.
The mayor's office confirmed to BBC News NI that the request was denied.
A spokesperson for the mayor's office said Mr Wallace would not be making any further comment on the decision.
This is the third civic reception relating to a GAA team that the mayor has denied since taking up the role in July this year, the mayor's office confirmed.
Councillor Peacock said she submitted her proposal for a civic reception for the Antrim team to the mayor's office on Monday morning following the team's victory on Sunday.
"I received a response back from the mayor's office on Tuesday afternoon which said the mayor declined the request," she told BBC Radio Foyle's Breakfast Show on Thursday.
"I then went back to the mayor's office to say I was extremely disappointed and could I ask for the rationale for this refusal."
Councillor Peacock said the mayor's office responded and stated that "there was nothing further to add, but they would pass it on to the mayor".
She said she had not yet spoken to the mayor personally but said she intended to do so as soon as possible.
Councillor Peacock said that her Sinn Féin colleague and deputy mayor Kathleen McGurk would be happy to "stand in" and attend such an event if it were to go ahead.
"I cannot answer for the mayor, I must say that I am certainly dismayed, but it is a matter for him to give us a reason for," councillor Peacock said.
Ms Peacock said the team is made up of young women and girls from the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area and merits recognition for their achievement.
"These achievements should be a matter of pride for the council, something to celebrate as they are big moments for sport in our area."
Councillor Peacock has called on the mayor to reconsider his decision and allow the civic reception to go ahead.