Damien Heagney: Searches underway at reservoir for missing Tyrone man
- Published
Police have searched a reservoir in County Tyrone as part of the murder investigation into missing man Damien Heagney.
Specialist officers, divers and dogs were involved in the search at Cappagh.
A £20,000 reward is also being offered for information leading to a prosecution in relation to his death.
The 47-year-old's disappearance was first reported as a missing person case in July, but police recently upgraded this to a murder investigation.
Mr Heagney, who is from Cookstown, was last seen in Dromore, County Tyrone, on New Year's Eve.
To date, police have searched three residential properties in County Tyrone and taken a number of items for further examination.
Vehicle of interest
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Det Ch Insp Rachel Wilson confirmed on Wednesday that police officers had recovered Mr Heagney's car, a Grey BMW, which is currently being examined.
They have also identified another vehicle of interest.
"A white Citroen Berlingo van, registration number LM58 UVW," Det Ch Insp Wilson said.
"We know that the Citroen van travelled in the Tyrone and Fermanagh areas between Friday 31 December and Friday 7 January.
"I would like to hear from anyone who saw this van during that time period."
Det Ch Insp Wilson said Mr Heagney's dog, Tyson, also remains missing.
He is a three-year-old, black-coloured Rottweiler cross breed, and was last seen wearing a red-coloured collar.
At the weekend, a 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and later released on bail pending further enquiries.
Det Ch Insp Wilson has appealed to anyone with information surrounding Mr Heagney's disappearance to contact them on 101.
He has been described as 5 ft 10 in (1.55m), of stocky build, with links to the Tyrone area.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crimestoppers charity.
"The charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the prosecution of those responsible, " Det Ch Insp Wilson said.
"Crimestoppers is independent of the police."