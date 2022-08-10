Victor Hamilton: Man, 41, remanded in custody charged with murder
By Michael Fitzpatrick
BBC News NI
- Published
A 41-year-old man accused of the murder of Victor Hamilton in Ballymena, County Antrim, last month has been remanded in custody.
Mr Hamilton, 63, was found dead at the front of his house in Orkney Drive in Ballykeel, on Tuesday 26 July.
Michael Hanrahan, of Thomas Street in Portadown, appeared at Limavady Magistrates' court via video link on Wednesday charged with his murder.
He spoke only to confirm he understood the charge against him.
A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detective sergeant told the court he could connect the accused to the charge.
A defence solicitor said he would be making no application for bail and that he was willing to consent to a four-week adjournment in custody.
Two men have previously appeared in court charged with Mr Hamilton's murder.
A request from the district judge to have the defendant's case formally listed at Ballymena Magistrates' court on Thursday, where one of his co-accused is due to appear, was accepted by the defence lawyer.