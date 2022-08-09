Victor Hamilton: Third person charged with murder
A third person has been charged with the murder of man in Ballymena, County Antrim, last month.
The body of Victor Hamilton, 63, was found at the front of a house in Orkney Drive in Ballykeel on Tuesday 26 July.
A 41-year-old man is due to appear before Limavady Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Two men have previously appeared in court charged with Mr Hamilton's murder.
A 23-year-old woman, who was arrested by police, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.