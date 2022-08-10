Cost of living: Chancellor pledges to bring energy discount scheme to NI
- Published
Nadhim Zahawi is to reiterate the government's commitment to delivering an equivalent to the £400 energy bill discount in Northern Ireland.
The chancellor is visiting Northern Ireland later to hold meetings with ministers and the utilities regulator.
In May, the government drew up plans to help all households in the UK with rising fuel bills.
But the lack of a functioning executive meant it was unclear how the scheme would reach Northern Ireland.
Ahead of his visit, Mr Zahawi said the government was "absolutely committed" to bringing similar measures to Northern Ireland.
"I know families across Northern Ireland are feeling anxious about rising costs and the UK government has stepped in to ease pressures on household budgets," he said in a statement.
"We delivered an unprecedented level of support in July with a national insurance cut that will put £330 back into workers' pockets this year, while many of Northern Ireland's most vulnerable households have already received the first instalment of a £650 cost-of-living payment.
"Not only will the second instalment of that payment arrive this autumn, but I've been clear that we are absolutely committed to bringing an equivalent to the £400 energy bills discount to Northern Ireland as soon as possible to ease the burden on families."
An announcement about the extension of the scheme to Northern Ireland is not likely to be made this week.
The Treasury would have ordinarily made the payment via a Barnett Consequential to Northern Ireland, as it had previously done with a £200 energy loan payment scheme.
It uses the Barnett formula to calculate additional funding when there are changes to UK government spending that affect devolved services.
However, the Treasury said without a functioning government at Stormont to sign off on the money, it was considering other ways of applying the discount.
Communities Minister, Sinn Fein's Deirdre Hargey, said she would tell Mr Zahawi in her meeting with him that a solution needed to be found quickly.
"The quickest solution here is to have a functional government, but in the absence of that we're having to find work arounds," she said.
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Gregory Campbell said the government had announced the energy scheme and it was responsible for ensuring people in Northern Ireland benefited from it.
"The chancellor needs to get a pathway, announce it and get the money into people's pockets," he said.
As political puzzles go, this one should be easy to resolve - getting money already allocated to hard-pressed families struggling to pay their bills.
But the process is complicated in the absence of a fully functioning executive to run the scheme.
That's why Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, together with Stormont ministers, will today seek to find another way.
One option being considered is for the local utility regulator to direct electricity suppliers to pass on £400 in discount to all households in their bills.
But before taking that step, the move may need to be subjected to a 90-day consultation which could delay the scheme.
That is something the chancellor and the local politicians will be keen to avoid, given the extra pressure families will face in the autumn.
Stormont has been without a power-sharing executive since February, due to the DUP's ongoing protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The party is refusing to nominate a deputy first minister until the post-Brexit trading arrangements are changed, meaning a decision-making executive cannot be formed and the legislative assembly cannot operate.
Other ministers can remain in post, but they are unable to take major policy decisions.
On Tuesday, a children's doctor said she feared what the winter would bring for families facing pressure due to the cost-of-living crisis.
Dr Julie-Ann Maney, a consultant at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, said more than one quarter of children in Northern Ireland were living in poverty.
In Great Britain, the first of six instalments of the discount will be applied to households' energy bills in October.