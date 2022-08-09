Hydebank Wood: Four men sentenced for involvement in riot
- Published
Four men have been sentenced for their involvement in a seven-hour riot at Hydebank Wood Young Offenders Centre.
The riot broke out in the south Belfast facility on 17 March 2020 after inmates complained they had been locked down for two days.
A riot ensued after a chair was thrown at a member of staff. Buckets of urine and boiling water were thrown at staff during the trouble.
A judge said it was "an orchestrated and sustained act of violent disorder".
Bradley Hamilton, 22, from Birth Crescent in Ballyhalbert and 23-year old Dale Lewis of no fixed abode were both given 22-month sentences which were divided equally between prison and licence.
Darren McGeown, 20, from Mountforde Drive in Belfast was placed on two years' probation.
The fourth defendant, 21-year old Ryan Stirling, from James Street in Ballymena, had a combination order imposed, consisting of 60 hours community service and two years' probation.
Three other men involved in the riot have already been sentenced, while another co-accused is awaiting sentence.
Downpatrick Crown Court heard that during the initial period of the riot, butter was placed on the CCTV camera lens, a microwave was thrown at a window, legs were broken off chairs and used to smash windows while the door was barricaded by a sofa.
Prison staff retreated, put on personal protective equipment and when they returned to the area they had buckets of urine and boiling water thrown at them and were also pelted with metal pipes, a radiator and other items, the court heard.
'Threats of serious injury'
The eight inmates barricaded themselves into the area and caused damage amounting to £8,344. The incident was finally brought under control when dogs were deployed.
Judge Geoffrey Miller said: "I have viewed the body-worn footage of the aftermath, together with footage of some of the events.
"Considerable damage was caused and threats of serious injury made over a period extending to seven hours."
The judge said that while he was treating the case as a "joint enterprise" he had also considered the personal circumstances of each of the four defendants.
While Hamilton and Lewis were jailed, Stirling and McGeown were warned that any breaches of their orders would result in them being brought back to court and handed "immediate custodial sentences".