Former NI Conservative chair application to re-join rejected
By Gareth Gordon
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
A former chair of the Northern Ireland Conservatives, who resigned over the Protocol and Boris Johnson, said he was disappointed his application to re-join was rejected by local members.
Businessman Alan Dunlop was chair of the party for five years but quit last October.
He said he was the victim of "a kangaroo court".
The current chair of the NI Conservatives, Matthew Robinson, said it would be inappropriate to comment.
Mr Dunlop said: "I made statements as to the reasons why I resigned.
"I still believe what I said was the truth and it was how I was feeling until probably June when the writing was on the wall for our present prime minister.
"When he resigned I felt I could, in conscience, join again, so I applied online which is the preferred method and that's through London.
"I got my membership number, I got my welcoming letter, and a few days later I got a message from the local party here saying they disagreed with my application and they were going to overturn it and a process started."
Boris Johnson resigned as Conservative leader last month following a mass revolt by ministers over his leadership, sparked by the dramatic resignation of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.
However, he is to remain in office until his successor is chosen. Conservative MPs have narrowed the option to two candidates - either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
Mr Dunlop said his membership was overturned at a party council meeting last night.
"I was asked to attend and prove my case to the council. I refused to do it because all I saw was a kangaroo court, I don't attend kangaroo courts," he said.
"I think the people in the local party don't want to see me as a member and I don't know why because I have spent money, I've spent lots of time, lots of effort.
"When I first took over as chairman the party was in debt in Belfast, all over the province and I turned it around until it had a healthy bank balance. I just can't understand."
'Totally disappointed'
Asked how he felt he said "totally disappointed, totally let down".
"I am a Conservative, I came from basically the back streets of Belfast, I've worked hard, I've worked my fingers to the bone," said Mr Dunlop.
"From a message boy to the joint owner of one of the biggest shipping companies in Belfast."
He said his case now goes to the national membership committee.
"I don't give up, I'm a proper Conservative, I believe that's my home, I want to be a Conservative," he said.
The current chairman Matthew Robinson said: "An internal process is ongoing and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time, as Mr Dunlop is fully aware.
"As chairman, my immediate focus is on the incredible opportunity our members have to determine the future leadership of our country and party and the next prime minister of the United Kingdom."