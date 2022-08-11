Noah Donohoe: Solicitors have 'grave concerns' over withheld files
- Published
A law firm representing the family of teenager Noah Donohoe said it had "grave concerns" over an application to withhold information in police files.
KRW Law said it could not comment further as this was a live matter but it would be making "strenuous objections" at the "appropriate stage".
The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in 2020.
A Public Interest Immunity (PII) certificate was signed by Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara.
There is to be a private hearing for coroner Joe McCrisken to rule on the certificate, which was brought by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and which required ministerial approval.
Mr McCrisken will see all the material in unredacted form before having the final say on whether to approve the police request.
'Enormous distress'
KRW Law said: "As we have already observed to the coroner, the application for PII in Noah's inquest was entirely unexpected, and is, in these circumstances, unique in our experience.
"It has caused Noah's family, and indeed the wider community, enormous distress."
It said the purpose of the inquest was to "allay rumour and suspicion", adding the actions of Mr Vara did the opposite.
The use of a PII certificate is opposed by Fiona Donohoe, Noah's mother, who believes it is an attempt to cover up the circumstances of her son's death.
The PSNI has ruled out foul play.
An online petition in support of all material being disclosed at the inquest has attracted more than 300,000 signatures.
The PSNI has defended its actions.
PII certificates are more associated with terrorism cases, but they have been used before in other instances, such as the inquest of murdered school girl Arlene Arkinson.
When asked how many certificates the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) ministers sign annually, a spokesperson directed BBC News NI to making a Freedom of Information request.
In March, at a public meeting of the Policing Board, the PSNI stated that what it wanted to hold back was "a small amount" of detail contained within three larger files.
This includes the grading of intelligence information, "unique reference numbers", as well as details about investigative techniques and methods which, it said, were also used in "tackling terrorism and organised crime".
Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan told the meeting: "I want to emphasise the contents of every intelligence document is being released."
Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill has said using a PII certificate in the case is "totally unacceptable" and the Donohoe family deserves "to have the truth and transparency".