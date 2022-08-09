Brendan McNally: Community service for man with indecent images
A County Down man who was caught with just under half a million indecent images of children has been given probation and community service.
Brendan McNally admitted to police that the amount of images was "insane".
At Downpatrick Crown Court, the 46-year-old was made the subject of a two-year probation order and ordered to serve 100 hours community service.
A judge said the probation order would help McNally address his underlying issues.
The man was arrested on 11 June, 2019, when police searched his home at Dunville Link in Holywood.
Officers seized computer equipment and other devices which were analysed and found to contain both photographs and videos of children.
The court heard a total of 498,331 still images and 643 videos were located, bringing the total number of indecent images to 498,974.
Analysis suggested McNally viewed, downloaded and stored the indecent images over a seven-year period from 2012 to 2019.
Accessed on Dark Net websites, McNally renamed and catalogued some of the images into folders.
'Obsessed'
Following his arrest, McNally was interviewed on a number of occasions.
He admitted accessing the images, said the amount was "insane" and told police he had become "obsessed" with the material.
McNally fully co-operated with police, admitting 17 offences including making and possessing indecent images.
It emerged during sentencing that McNally received threats as a result of his offending, which has also resulted in the breakdown of his marriage.
'Strong work ethic'
The judge noted McNally had a clear criminal record, a "strong work ethic" and in the past had involved himself in charity work.
Also noted was the remorse now expressed by McNally.
The Judge said: "Set against this background, the question must be asked as to why such a man would become involved in these particular illegal activities, and specifically to the extent he has?"
As McNally had spent time on remand for the offences, the judge said the custody threshold had been passed but added both society and McNally would benefit from the rehabilitation offered by a probation order.
McNally was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years, and was made the subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for the same period.