Belfast children's doctor's fears over rising child poverty
- Published
A children's doctor has said she fears what the winter will bring amid cost of living pressures on families in Northern Ireland.
Dr Julie-Ann Maney, a consultant at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, said tackling the issue needed to be a political priority.
About one in four children here are living in poverty, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF)
Dr Maney said they were being let down by local politicians.
The paediatrician said she and her colleagues have seen the effects of inequality and deprivation in the poor physical and mental health of children and young people on a daily basis.
"Children don't really have a voice, so it's up to us as advocates to speak for them and say that this cannot continue, we can't have our children - 26% currently - living in poverty," she told Radio Ulster's Talkback programme.
"Poverty obliterates their future really, I can make choices for my children because I am in the position to do that, but for poor children those choices just aren't there.
"Most of those families are working families, most of those families are people who have good jobs, but the way the economy is set up they can't cope, they can't meet their basic needs."
She said other countries had taken steps to help children living in poverty.
"Unfortunately we don't have an executive at the minute to make those choices and say enough is enough," Dr Maney said.
"They're not really doing anything about it. We've been waiting for a strategy which child poverty would be a part of.
"A child payment has been very successful. They've done that in Scotland - £20 per week per child, which to you and I doesn't seem like a huge amount of money but to those families is a huge amount of money and is life changing.
"Childcare is another issue that needs to be addressed.
"A huge proportion of people's wages is going towards childcare and the government needs to look at it as a priority."
Dr Maney said that Northern Ireland had the highest infant-mortality rate in the UK and therefore one of the highest in western Europe.
"Our children's health is getting worse and we are bracing ourselves in the children's hospital, in the Royal, for lots of illness over the winter period," she said
"We are praying for a mild winter so that we don't see babies dying because they're so cold and their parents can't afford to put the heat on because oil prices and gas prices are so high."