Dunluce Centre: Fire at Portrush building treated as arson
A fire at the Dunluce Centre in Portrush is being treated as arson, police have said.
At one stage almost 50 firefighters tackled the blaze on Monday night.
The fire service was called to the former tourist attraction in Portrush at about 20:30 BST.
"It's believed at this stage that the fire was started after access was gained to the building via a vent on the lower ground floor," police said.
Damage was caused to a soft play area inside the building.
"Fortunately, there was no one inside the premises at the time of the incident, and there were no reports of any injuries," police said.
"Our enquiries into this incident, which we are treating as arson, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist us, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to contact 101."
Six fire engines attended as well as an aerial appliance and a support vehicle.
Operations were scaled back from about 23:00 BST, with crews gone by the early hours of Tuesday.
Earlier in the evening, there were 46 firefighters present.
Video of the fire circulating on social media showed a large amount of smoke coming from the empty building.
Ulster Unionist councillor Norman Hillis, who visited the scene, said it appeared the fire "had been contained quite quickly".
There has been concerns about the centre for some time, he added.
"There has been anti-social behaviour," he said.
"That has been ongoing for a number of years and we have had issues before about securing the premises."
The centre, once one of the area's top tourist attractions, closed its doors in 2013 due to falling visitor numbers.
Earlier this year, it was reportedly in the process of being sold to a businessman from County Donegal for £1.21m, and the plan was to turn it into a family entertainment complex.