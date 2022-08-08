Dunluce Centre: Crews tackling fire at former tourist attraction
- Published
Nearly 50 firefighters are at the scene of a blaze at the Dunluce Centre in Portrush.
They were called to the former tourist attraction at 20:30 BST on Monday.
There are six fire engines in attendance - two from Portrush, two from Coleraine, one from Portstewart and one from Ballymoney.
There is also an aerial appliance from Londonderry and a support vehicle from Kilrea, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said.
"In total there are 46 firefighters currently at the scene," the fire service added.
"The incident is ongoing, and we would ask members of the public to stay away from the area whilst firefighting operations continue."
Video of the fire circulating on social media shows a large amount of smoke coming from the empty building.
Ulster Unionist councillor Norman Hillis, who visited the scene, said it appeared the fire "had been contained quite quickly".
There has been concerns about the centre for some time, he added.
"There has been anti-social behaviour," he said.
"That has been ongoing for a number of years and we have had issues before about securing the premises."
The centre, once one of the area's top tourist attractions, closed its doors in 2013 due to falling visitor numbers.
Earlier this year, it was reportedly in the process of being sold to a businessman from County Donegal for £1.21m, and the plan was to turn it into a family entertainment complex.