Victor Hamilton: Fourth arrest in murder investigation
- Published
Police investigating the murder of Victor Hamilton in Ballymena last month have arrested a fourth person.
The 63-year-old's body was found at the front of a house in Orkney Drive in Ballykeel shortly before 08:00 on Wednesday 27 July.
A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.
He was arrested in the Portadown area on Monday morning, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.
Two men have previously appeared in court charged with Mr Hamilton's murder.
Mario Menezes, 33, of Portmore Street in Portadown, was remanded in custody until 25 August.
Mamadu Saido Djalo, 29, of Springfield Crescent in Belfast, has also been remanded in custody.
A 23-year-old woman has been released on bail pending further inquiries.