Cost of living: Simple uniforms to help save parents money
- Published
Schools should have a simple uniform "without all the extra bits" to help save money for parents, according to the chair of the body representing Catholic schools.
Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown said schools needed to be sensitive to the financial pressures facing parents.
He is the chair of both the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools and Catholic Schools' Trustee Service.
This comes as the school uniform grant has been increased by 20%.
At the weekend, Children's Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma said the education minister and Northern Ireland Assembly needed to "step up" over school uniform costs.
She said she was "fed up" waiting for schools to take action over rising costs.
Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster Programme on Tuesday, Ms Yiasouma said inconsistencies between post-primary schools were "humungous" with grammar schools having the most costly requirements.
"We are seeing some prices of £500 to £600, that is just out of the reach of so many parents," she said.
"It adds to the worry and the anxiety that families are experiencing at the moment and it is only going to get worse."
Bishop McKeown told BBC Radio Foyle there was a "tsunami of extra expenditure" coming.
"I think we all have to be sensitive in schools, in church and in state to ensure we all work together to get people through what sounds like a difficult 12 or 18 months," he added.
'Extortionate'
Stacey, a mother of three, described the uniform she had to buy for her oldest son to attend grammar school as "extortionate".
Having spent £300 on a uniform already, she told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme that she had to spend a further £200 on a PE uniform.
"He needs three different PE kits for different activities. They play cricket, they play rugby, they do athletics," she said.
"So he needs tracksuit bottoms, he needs a top, he needs a quarter-zip hoodie, he needs the shorts, he needs the swimwear, he needs a swimming hat, he needs socks, then he needs another type of top for cricket, and then a different one for rugby."
Stacey said she did not have the money to pay for it and said that it was "ridiculous that he needed all these uniforms".
She also highlighted that only one shop carried the branded uniform which meant "no competition" when it came to price.
"Stand there for hours, they can put whatever price they want on it because they have to have it," she said.
Stacey added that the uniform had to be purchased, but may not be used if your child was not selected to take part in the sport.
"It is a lot of money just to send your child to get an education, it is extortionate," she said.
"It causing us as parents not only worry, it's taking from our households, from our gas, our electric, our food, our petrol or diesel to get to work. It's just stupid."
A spokesperson for the Department of Education said the minister had been very clear that she understood the challenges that families were currently having to address in relation to the cost of living, "including the pressures associated with school uniform costs at this time of year".
"The day-to-day management of schools, including school uniform policy, is a matter for school Principals, subject to any directions that might be given by the Board of Governors.
"To assist schools in developing their school uniform policies, the Department of Education issued guidance.
"This guidance states that schools should give a high priority to cost considerations when designing their uniforms. It also advises that schools should ensure that their uniform is widely available in high street shops and other retail outlets rather than from a sole supplier.
"The guidance also recommends that schools consult with parents and pupils when drawing up school uniform policy."