A Man for All Seasons: Exhibition to honour Bishop Edward Daly
An exhibition celebrating the life, work and legacy of Bishop Edward Daly has opened on Monday.
One of Ireland's best known church leaders, Edward Daly first came to prominence when he was pictured waving a blood-stained handkerchief during Bloody Sunday on 30 January 1972.
He was pictured as he attempted to lead a group carrying one of the Bloody Sunday victims out of the Bogside.
The picture became one of the most enduring images of the Troubles.
He was then a 39-year-old curate at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry having been a priest in the city since June 1962. Edward Daly was then appointed the Catholic Bishop of Derry in 1974.
He stepped down from his role as bishop in 1994 after he suffered a stroke, but he continued in the role of chaplain to Derry's Foyle Hospice until February, 2016.
Bishop Daly died, aged 82, on 8 August later that year in Altnagelvin Hospital.
A Man for All Seasons will open at St Eugene's Cathedral Hall on Monday, the six year anniversary of his death, and will run until August 14.
The exhibition, which is being supported by Derry City and Strabane District Council, will feature items linked to all aspects of the late bishop's life, including his mitre, crozier and some manuscripts.
It will also include video footage and pictures from throughout his life.
Gerard Daly, who is the nephew of the late Bishop Edward Daly, told BBC Radio Foyle he attended a preview of the exhibition and said it was extremely powerful.
"It was really emotional and we were struck by the power of the images that were used and the storytelling through the format," he told the programme.
"There are a number of stations set up with a number of archive photographs from all sorts of different sources going back to different times in his life.
"It really captures your attention and your imagination, we were struck by all the different aspects of his interests throughout his career."
Gerard said he particularly enjoyed seeing photos of his uncle during his times with the local community theatre.
"In his early clerical career he loved the theatre and his amateur dramatics - he even took to the stage himself a number times.
"I really enjoyed seeing that lighter and fun aspect of his life, we often speak of Edward during the more difficult and more traumatic times.
"But his lighter love for the arts shouldn't be forgotten, even through difficulties we must remember how important those forums and avenues are for a bit of therapy and escapism."
Gerard added that he was with his uncle during his final days, he described Bishop Daly as "not being afraid of death and satisfied with the life he lived".
He believes his uncle's time with the Foyle Hospice, which he described as his most rewarding work, had given him that outlook.
The exhibition will be open to the public between 10:00 and 16:00 from Monday to Friday.