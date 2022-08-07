Ballymurphy: parade marks fifty-first anniversary
- Published
Families of those killed in Ballymurphy in west Belfast 51 years ago have marked the anniversary of their deaths.
Ten people, including a mother of eight and a Catholic priest, were shot over three days in August 1971.
In 2021 a coroner at the inquest into the deaths found found the victims were entirely innocent of any wrongdoing.
A relative of one of those killed said that ruling had made this year's memorial "so different".
In June it was announced that the families of some of those killed in Ballymurphy were to receive significant undisclosed damages.
The 1971 killings immediately followed the introduction of internment - the arrest and detention of paramilitary suspects without trial.
Speaking after Sunday's parade Eileen McKeown, the daughter of victim Joseph Corr, said this year's march was poignant.
"When we do this every year we are fighting for justice and for this year to be saying that they're innocent, that we proved our loved ones to be innocent just feels so different.
"The atmosphere is different," she told BBC News NI.
"You know you don't have the fight that we had beforehand ahead of us," she added.
John Teggart's father, Daniel, was among those killed in the series of shootings between 9 August and 11 August.
He voiced his opposition to the controversial Northern Ireland Troubles Bill, which is aimed at ending Troubles legacy prosecutions.
"We are still marching and giving a voice to other victims," he said.
"There is work to be done. We need to be mobilising, back on the streets and counteract what the Tories intend to bring in and this bill of shame- we hope to stop it in its tracks," he added.