North Belfast: Two people seriously injured after being hit by car
A man and a woman have been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Ashfield Gardens in North Belfast on Sunday.
Police received a report shortly after 07:05 BST of an altercation and damage to a property in the area.
They said the driver of the car steered towards the two people, hitting them and causing them both serious injuries.
A video of the incident has been circulating on social media.
The man and woman were taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment for their injuries.
Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or has video footage of the incident to contact them.