Two men charged in Tesco van hijacking in Newtownards
- Published
Two men have been charged after a Tesco van was hijacked in Newtownards and driven to Belfast on Friday.
The delivery van was taken from Georges Street shortly before 17:00 BST.
It was driven through Dundonald and Holywood, colliding with other vehicles, before police brought it to a stop on the Sydenham Bypass by using a stinger at Dee Street.
The men, aged 39 and 23, have both been charged with a number of offences.
This includes hijacking, dangerous driving and disorderly behaviour. The 39-year-old has also been charged with theft, resisting police and other driving offences including driving while disqualified.
The 23-year-old has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident and a number of other driving-related offences.
Both are due to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates' Court on Monday.