Two men charged in Tesco van hijacking in Newtownards

Tesco delivery vanGetty Images
The van was driven through Dundonald and Holywood before being stopped on the Sydenham Bypass

Two men have been charged after a Tesco van was hijacked in Newtownards and driven to Belfast on Friday.

The delivery van was taken from Georges Street shortly before 17:00 BST.

It was driven through Dundonald and Holywood, colliding with other vehicles, before police brought it to a stop on the Sydenham Bypass by using a stinger at Dee Street.

The men, aged 39 and 23, have both been charged with a number of offences.

This includes hijacking, dangerous driving and disorderly behaviour. The 39-year-old has also been charged with theft, resisting police and other driving offences including driving while disqualified.

The 23-year-old has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident and a number of other driving-related offences.

Both are due to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates' Court on Monday.

