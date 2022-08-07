Portadown: Four vehicles extensively damaged in arson attack
An arson attack in Portadown, County Armagh, has caused extensive damage to four vehicles and spread to a nearby property, police have said.
They received a report of the fire in the Derrycarne area at about 01:50 BST on Sunday.
Two of the cars were "gutted" while the other two vehicles were extensively damaged when officers arrived.
There were no injuries and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze.
Police said they are treating the incident as arson and inquiries are ongoing.
They are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed suspicious activity to contact them