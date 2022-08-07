Portadown: Firefighters remain at scene of Annaghmore fire
Firegfighters have spent the night dealing with a large fire involving hay bales on the outskirts of Portadown, County Armagh.
The blaze on the Blackisland Road, Annaghmore, was reported at about 22:00 BST on Saturday.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service initially deployed six fire fighting appliances and 55 personnel at the scene.
Four appliances were still at the scene at 07:00 BST on Sunday.
The road has been closed and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.