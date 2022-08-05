Hijacked Tesco van stopped by police stinger
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a Tesco van was hijacked in Newtownards and driven to Belfast, colliding with other vehicles on the way.
The delivery van was taken from Georges Street shortly before 17:00 BST.
It was driven through Dundonald and Holywood before police used a stinger at Dee Street to bring it to a stop on the Sydenham Bypass.
The men, aged 23 and 29, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including hijacking.
The other offences include using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving while disqualified and assault on police.
Police are asking anyone involved in the collisions, or with dashcam footage, to contact them immediately.