Police officer injured after glass bottle assault in Dungannon
A police officer was injured after being struck over the head by a glass bottle.
The assault took place while attempting to arrest a man in County Tyrone.
The 40-year-old man also threw garden furniture at two officers during the incident.
It occurred at around 00:10 BST on Friday morning in the Ballygawley Road area of the town and both officers received treatment in hospital for their injuries.
The man was later arrested on suspicion of numerous offences, including two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.
He remains in custody at this time.
'Unacceptable'
PSNI Insp Hughes said that incident reduced the number of police officers on patrol in the district.
"Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being 'part of the job'," he said.
"However, this does not prevent or deter our officers continuing to work every day to keep people safe."
Police have appealed to those with more information to come forward.