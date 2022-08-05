Glenvara Drive: Living room set alight after petrol bomb attack
Residents of a house in Coleraine, County Londonderry, have extinguished a fire after a petrol bomb was found alight in the living room.
Police said the petrol bomb was thrown through a window of the house in the Glenvara Drive area at about 03:00 BST on Friday.
The occupants were asleep when they heard a loud bang from downstairs.
The petrol bomb caused damage to the furniture, floor, and roof. There are no reports of injuries.
Police said the fire was "contained and did not spread to any other parts of the house, or any neighbouring properties, and there was no requirement to evacuate any other residents living nearby".
They said the fire and ambulance services also attended the incident.
Police have appealed for information and said the "reckless attack could very well have resulted in serious consequences".