Changeable summer weather dampens Northern Ireland's cricket season
By Cecilia Daly
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
A lot of outdoor sports are affected by weather, but cricket is probably one of the most sensitive.
Growing in popularity in Northern Ireland, the cricket season normally runs from the end of April to mid-September.
Ireland was awarded Test status in 2017 and the sport is slowly becoming more popular with young people and women.
But given the perfect weather recipe for players and spectators is a dry day with sunshine, getting games completed can be a problem.
The island of Ireland does not earn its reputation for green fields from days of dry weather and a test match in cricket literally goes on for days.
The 16th Century game is slowly being dragged into the 21st Century.
Some clubs have summer schemes, there are more one-day events rather than a five-day test.
Cricket whites do not have to be worn and clubs have their own colours.
In the short-form game, they play music at matches, making it more sociable and attractive to families.
This season, May and June were slightly wetter than average.
July has been very dry - the driest this century - but it has also been dull.
Rain is the killer of cricket, according to umpire Jareth McCready.
When it rains, it can become slippery and dangerous for bowlers when they are running in and trying to land their feet on the surface of the pitch to bowl the ball.
There is less control of the ball and players could injure themselves.
This is where the umpire decides whether it is "unreasonable or dangerous" to play.
Any lightning will also mean immediate cessation of a game.
'We love to moan about it'
This season has suffered from showers and rain interruptions rather than no play at all.
Marc Ellison is originally from New Zealand but has been living in Northern Ireland for several years.
He is the assistant coach at the Northern Knights and also plays for Civil Service Northern Ireland Cricket Club based at Stormont.
According to Marc, about a third of the matches this season have had weather interruptions.
"Although we love to moan about it, it's just one of the variables that impact the game and you have to be able to adapt to the circumstances you're given," he said.
He does have fond memories of 2018 though.
"The heat and dry nature of the summer made for some very memorable times on the pitch, it's great when you wake up to a blue sky on a cricket day."
Charlotte Lyons has been playing cricket since she was 13.
Now at 22, she captains Waringstown Cricket Club's women's team as well as sometimes playing for the Northern Cricket Union women's team and the Dragons in the Cricket Ireland Super Series.
She is also completing a dissertation in cricket at Ulster University.
"Nothing is worse than waiting around for the rain to stop. and taking the covers on and off," she said.
The covers protect the playing area from the rain, ensuring it does not get slippery and dangerous for players to run and sprint on.
It is also difficult to get momentum with constant weather interruptions.
Charlotte said the weather is a massive factor.
For example, when there is heavy cloud cover or it is humid, the ball can appear to swing through the air more, compared to on a dry or clear day.
She said this summer has been a strange one - not many games have been completely rained off, but they have been interrupted by passing showers.
While rain is the main element of the weather that can stop or interrupt play for safety reasons, another factor is more scientific - this is to do with humidity and how the ball moves through the air.
'Humidity changed dramatically'
Kyle McCallan is a former international.
He now plays for Waringstown and at 46 years old, he describes himself as a fossil compared to the rest of the team.
Kyle has played all over the world, including Malaysia during the monsoon season.
"You could almost set your alarm, at 3pm the skies opened and then the rains stopped again," he said.
"The humidity changed dramatically."
This is where the science becomes important - changes in the air can favour swing bowlers.
The ball will curve right or left mid-air which makes it difficult for the batter to anticipate how the ball will land.
Swing, seam and spin are among the main types of bowling.
The seam refers to the stitching on the leather ball and, because it is a natural fabric, it too will react to changes in the air humidity.
So weather conditions will sometimes favour batters if it is dry, but not too dry.
Other times it can favour bowlers and then of course that will influence who is chosen to play by the captain.
'Bring waterproofs and snacks'
All eyes are on the weather forecast leading up to a match.
Cricket is not exactly straightforward and is a complicated game.
It is also a time-consuming sport.
I went to a 20 over Ireland v New Zealand match at Stormont recently, on our hottest day this year (so far) and it took four hours.
Cricket fans are a "funny bunch" according to Marc Ellison but you cannot say they are not passionate about the game and given the far from perfect conditions they deal with in Northern Ireland, they really do love their game.
My advice is take a chair, waterproofs and lots of snacks.