Priory and Springhill GP surgery set to close unless new doctors found
- Published
A GP surgery which has two bases in County Down is set to close early in 2023 unless new doctors can be found to take it on.
Priory and Springhill Surgery operates out of two sites in Holywood and Bangor and provides GP services for 14,525 patients.
The services are set to stop from 1 February 2023.
The Department of Health said it was working to find GPs to take over the practice.
Alliance Party assembly member Andrew Muir said it was a concerning development for patients.
He said he would seek a meeting with the Department of Health and doctors' union the British Medical Association (BMA) to discuss the issue.
A spokesperson for the Department of Health said patients had been notified and the surgery remained open for those who require GP care.
'Shock and alarm'
Stephen Dunne, Democratic Unionist Party assembly member for North Down, said the news was a devastating blow.
"There's real shock and alarm at this news that's been breaking in the last number of days," Mr Dunne said.
"It has left great concern for many thousands of users, including elderly and vulnerable who really need that physical GP and available and accessible service"