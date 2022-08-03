Belfast Harbour: Fifty-seven puppies rescued in smuggling crackdown
- Published
More than 50 puppies have been rescued in a police operation at Belfast Harbour on Tuesday.
A 44-year-old-man has been arrested on suspicion of offences including fraud.
The 57 puppies and three adult dogs ranged across various high-value breeds.
Police suspect the animals, which also included a cat, were smuggled across the border from the Republic of Ireland.
Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) organised crime unit conducted the seizures as part of an ongoing investigation.
Det Insp Conor Sweeney said: "Most recent seizures by the organised crime unit have been in relation to illegal drugs.
"However, as this operation has shown, drugs are not the only items being traded illegally."
He added: "Smuggling is often conducted by sophisticated cross-border organised criminal groups.
"Such groups will not discriminate when it comes to the commodity being smuggled - should that be drugs, cigarettes, people or, in this case, animals."
Among the dogs rescued in the operation were Golden Retrievers, French Bulldogs, Cockapoos and Cocker Spaniels.
They are being cared for and are being examined by a vet, police confirmed.
"Those involved in puppy smuggling do not care about the horrendous impact this type of criminal activity can have both on the animals and on the victims who innocently buy them as family pets," Det Insp Sweeney added.
The PSNI has said the public should not contact police to offer to rehome the dogs.