Belfast Zoo welcomes birth of endangered baby giraffe
Belfast Zoo has welcomed the arrival of an endangered baby giraffe.
The male Rothschild's giraffe, named Ballyhenry, was born at 14:30 BST on Sunday 24 July.
Zookeepers at the attraction have said the calf and its mum Casey are both "doing great".
Rothschild's giraffes are one of the most endangered subspecies. Belfast Zoo said it was estimated that only 2,000 remain in the wild due to illegal hunting.
"We're delighted to welcome little Henry to the herd at Belfast Zoo," zoo manager Alyn Cairns said.
His mum Casey laboured for two hours and gave birth naturally inside the giraffe house, which was closed to the public to provide privacy for bonding.
Belfast Zoo traditionally names giraffes after places beginning with Bally, with the new calf named after Ballyhenry, a townland in County Antrim.
Its mum Casey gave birth to her calf Ballyronan in May 2020.
Newborn giraffes usually weigh about 100kg (16st) and are about 5ft 9in (1.79m) tall, but Henry measures 5ft 7in.
Mr Cairns said Belfast Zoo first welcomed Rothschild's giraffes in 1998 and had celebrated the birth of 39 calves since then.
"We're proud to participate in a European breeding programme and collaborate with zoos around the world," he said.
"Our breeding success helps to ensure that there is a safety net population of this endangered subspecies."
He added that sustained conservation action has helped the general giraffe population move from endangered status to near threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.
However, the Rothschild's giraffe subspecies remains endangered.
The giraffe house has since reopened to the public.