West Belfast man Carl Reilly has his bail term varied to attend 80's disco
A man who has been on bail for more than five years on terrorist charges has had one condition varied to allow him to attend an 80's disco in Belfast.
Carl Reilly, 46, from Pollard Close, is accused of directing terrorism and membership of a proscribed organisation, namely the IRA in 2015.
Mr Reilly was arrested after a security operation involving covert recordings in County Louth.
The bail request was made at Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday.
'Principled objection'
Saying the charges faced by Mr Reilly were "serious", a defence barrister said bail conditions have been relaxed in the past to allow Mr Reilly to travel to Spain and Manchester.
He asked for his client's curfew be extended to 02:00 BST. That would allow Mr Reilly to attend the 1980s disco in Falls Park on 13 August which ends at midnight, then return home.
A Crown prosecution barrister told Judge Fiona Bagnall that there was a "principled objection" and that there "has been all along to these applications."
Judge Bagnall said that she was prepared to relax the curfew, but set the time at 01:00 BST saying there was "no reason" why Mr Reilly cannot get home within an hour of the disco ending.
The judge also ordered that information regarding who Mr Reilly will be attending the event with should be "furnished to police" 48 hours in advance.