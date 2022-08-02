Sysco: Food service company plans to create 90 NI jobs
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Food service firm Sysco is to create 90 jobs as part of a plan to double the size of its business in Northern Ireland.
It has also submitted a planning application for a new distribution centre at Nutts Corner in County Antrim.
Sysco is one of the world's largest food distribution companies.
It supplies food and catering supplies to hospitality businesses and other wholesale customers.
The US-based multinational currently employs about 140 people in Northern Ireland, part of a wider workforce of 1,400 across the island of Ireland.
It has traded in Ireland since 2009 when it bought Pallas Foods, later adding a Northern Ireland business with the purchase of Crossgar Foodservice.
'Exciting opportunities'
The company said the new facility at Nutts Corner would represent an investment of £23m.
Mark Lee, chief executive of Sysco Ireland, said the project formed part of the company's wider growth strategy.
The investment in the new facility, which is subject to planning approval, has been driven by strong customer demand in Northern Ireland.
Mr Lee said: "We are excited by the opportunities that our proposed new site will deliver for our ambition to grow in Northern Ireland, supporting investment and innovation in the sector and local job creation."