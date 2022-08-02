Lough Neagh: No evidence dog deaths caused by water
An investigation into the deaths of three dogs has found no evidence they were poisoned as a result of contact with water in Lough Neagh.
The investigation carried out by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) was concluded on Monday.
NIEA had collected water samples to look for the presence of blue green algae and said that none were found.
Previously, Prof Elliott, who is the founder of the Institute for Global Food Security, advised that children and pets should be kept away from the water in Lough Neagh until more was known about the deaths.
'Nothing of significance detected'
In addition to their joint investigation, the council and the NIEA also took a water sample for "a broad sweep of organic substances" but they said "nothing of significance was detected".
They added that the substances identified in their investigation "are commonly found at low levels in rivers and lakes" across Northern Ireland.
In May 2022, the council also undertook biological water sampling with the bathing water quality being described as "excellent" against the relevant standard.
At that time the council also said they made arrangements for the post mortem of one dog by University College Dublin's Veterinary Hospital.
After a comprehensive post mortem process and extensive toxicology screening against a database of greater than 50,000 compounds, "no toxic organic compounds were present", they said.
"Nothing microscopically observed to explain the unexpected death of the dog," they said in a statement.
The council has said it will continue to liaise with the families concerned.
It added that it would now lift the precautionary advice that was previously issued in respect of water sports.